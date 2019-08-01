Special summer experience lets Cleveland students play out their passion on stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While most kids go to summer camp, some local boys and girls are getting a different summer experience.

Five days a week, seven hours a day, inner city students are taken out of their normal environment so they can express themselves on stage.

FOX 8's Wayne Dawson got to meet some of them, and see their passion for the craft.

Watch the video, above, for more.

The summer arts initiative is funded by a variety of sources including grants from the City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Foundation.

Low-income students attend free of charge.