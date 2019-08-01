School supplies, clothes eligible for Ohio sales tax holiday

As students prepare to head back to class, buyers get a bit of a break on certain school supplies and clothing during Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday this weekend.

It runs Friday through Sunday. The tax exemption applies to clothing items priced at $75 or less, certain school supplies priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

The list of eligible items includes purchases such as textbooks, reference books, markers, calculators, lunch boxes, shoes, uniforms, coats, diapers and even formal wear if it’s under the $75 threshold. Materials bought for use in a business or trade aren’t eligible.

The Department of Taxation says as long as the individual items are eligible, there is no limit on the amount of the total tax-exempt transaction.

