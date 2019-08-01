× Prosecutors seeking death penalty for men accused of torturing, killing father, daughter in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for three men accused of torturing and killing a father and his 14-year-old daughter in East Cleveland.

A grand jury delivered a 15 count indictment Wednesday, charging Demarcus Sheeley, 25, Ronald Newberry, 24, and Kodii Gibson, 22, in the deaths of Paul Bradley, 39, and his daughter, Paris Bradley.

The Bradleys’ bodies were found in a burned car in East Cleveland on October 10. Police said Paris was shot in the head before their bodies were set on fire. Paul Bradley was still alive when the blaze began, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined.

Detectives said the motive appeared to be robbery. The Bradleys’ home in Bedford was ransacked and soaked with gasoline.

The three suspects were originally indicted in December on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated arson, kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office’s capital review committee has decided to pursue the death penalty based on circumstances of the case.

“It’s difficult to understand how human beings can treat other human beings in this manner. The barbaric actions of these defendants are truly shocking. After careful consideration of the facts, circumstances, and evidence, the Capital Review Committee determined to add death specifications,” Prosecutor O’Malley said in a statement.

A fourth suspect, Quentin Palmer, has a separate trial scheduled for October. If convicted, he does not face charges that carry the death penalty.

Continuing coverage of this story here.