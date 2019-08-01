Missing Sandusky County girls last seen with man

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Authorities in Sandusky County continue to search for two missing girls.

Lauren Robles and Rayne Kowpak were last seen with Isaiah Kelly in the area of Ohio Avenue in Fremont at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Lauren is 5 foot 7 and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair with a blue tint and browns eyes.

Rayne has long, wavy hair and blueish-green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 419-332-2613.