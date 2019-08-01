Missing Sandusky County girls last seen with man

Posted 10:34 am, August 1, 2019, by

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Authorities in Sandusky County continue to search for two missing girls.

Lauren Robles and Rayne Kowpak were last seen with Isaiah Kelly in the area of Ohio Avenue in Fremont at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Lauren Robles, Rayne Kowpak and Isaiah Kelly (Photos courtesy: Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office)

Lauren is 5 foot 7 and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair with a blue tint and browns eyes.

Rayne has long, wavy hair and blueish-green eyes. She is 5 foot 3 and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 419-332-2613.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.