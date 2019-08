Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Lasonia Robinson, 17, was last seen Jan. 12 in East Cleveland.

She was wearing a navy blue coat and navy blue pants with orange on them and had a black book bag.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office at 216-348-4232.

Other missing cases here.