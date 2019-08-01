Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber share ridiculous goodbye to Trevor Bauer

CLEVELAND– They are not just saying goodbye to a teammate, they are saying goodbye to a friend.

Indians pitchers Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber posted shared a video to Instagram following the trade that sent Trevor Bauer to the Reds.

It shows their faces crudely edited over a scene from the Fast and the Furious movie “Furious 7,” and other shenanigans.

“All jokes and puns aside, can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done over the past year for me. Best of luck on the road ahead brotha,” Bieber wrote.

“From my rookie year, to the streak, World Series, memories that will be cemented for life we’ve got to share. Cant thank you enough TB for all the help over the years through everything on and off field,” Clevinger said in the caption.

Earlier this week, Cleveland traded Bauer to Cincinnati in exchange for outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, as well as pitching prospect Logan Allen. Puig and Reyes make their debut with the Tribe Thursday night against the Astros.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here