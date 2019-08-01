Major retailers begin selling bulletproof backpacks

There’s a new item making its way onto store shelves this school shopping season: bulletproof backpacks.

KDKA reports that Guard Dog Security brand backpacks are on sale at several Office Depot stores in the Pittsburgh area. The bags, according to the manufacturer, can stop a .44 magnum handgun.

The backpacks can cost between $150 and $200.

Yashi Sheikh, founder of Guard Dog Security, told KDKA he wants parents or students to be prepared rather than afraid.

“We’re not saying, ‘Buy a backpack, it’ll solve everything,”‘ he told KDKA. “We’re saying this will put you in a better position in the case of a school shooting than someone who doesn’t have a bulletproof backpack.”

The bags can also be found at select Office Depot, Office Max and Macy’s stores.

