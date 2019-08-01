Lifeguards to decide whether to reopen Edgewater, Huntington beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lifeguards will decide in the next couple of hours whether to reopen Huntington and Edgewater beaches after they were closed due to dangerous currents.

High water levels and hazardous rip currents shut down the beaches Wednesday. The problem was the wind and the water working together.

Lake Erie water levels are still at a record high, at some 14 inches above normal levels. The wind is also churning up the lake.

Rip tides present an extreme danger for swimmers, even on beaches with lifeguards.

Boating conditions also are not ideal; the choppy water is even rough for experienced boaters.

So far this year, at least 74 people have drowned on the Great Lakes, and those are just the incidents that involved the Coast Guard. Officials say the high number is due to the late start of summer.

