Kicker Phil Dawson will retire as a Cleveland Brown

BEREA, Ohio– Kicker Phil Dawson will retire from the NFL as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The 44-year-old announced his retirement on Thursday.

“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” Dawson said in a news release. “It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family.”

Dawson played with the Browns from 1999 to 2012. Over the course of his 21-year career, he also spent seasons with the 49ers and Cardinals.

He ranks among the all-time league leaders in games played, field goals made, points scored and field goal percentage He also holds Browns team records for most career field goals, highest career field goal percentage, most field goals in a season, highest field goal percentage in a season, field goals in a game, most consecutive field goals made and most consecutive games with a field goal.

“We are thrilled that Phil Dawson wanted to come back and retire as a Cleveland Brown,” said owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “He epitomizes the characteristics that we look for in our players – hardworking, professional, consistent and he was a pillar in the community. He is a great example for all current and future Browns.”

Dawson scored 1,271 points as a Brown, the second most in team history.

