Jessica Simpson mom-shamed for allowing 7-year-old daughter to dye hair

Photos Jessica Simpson shared of her little girl have led to some mom shaming.

On Tuesday, the singer posted on Instagram two photos of her seven-year-old daughter, Maxwell. One photo shows her getting her hair dyed at the salon; the other photo shows her with some purple streaks in her hair.

Simpson wrote, “Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW “

The “Descendants” is a Disney TV series that chronicles the lives of the teenage children of Disney villains.

Some people in the comments questioned Simpson’s decision. “So young, it’s a shame,” said one person. Another person wrote, “Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?”

Others quickly came to the star’s defense. One person said, “Do people really have to mum shame! What jess does with her children is her business. It looks great!!!”

Simpson, 39, is married to Eric Johnson. The couple has three children.