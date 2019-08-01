Indians’ new outfielder Franmil Reyes met his wife in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- One of Cleveland's newest Indians has already started making memories in Northeast Ohio.

During a press conference Thursday, the Tribe's new outfielder Franmil Reyes, a native of the Dominican Republic, shared that he actually met his wife in the Greater Cleveland area.

According to Reyes, his wife, Marian Melendez, moved to Cleveland from Puerto Rico.

Reyes met his wife in 2015 at a Lake County Captains game. He was playing for the Fort Wayne Tincaps at the time and happened to meet her at the game.

"She went to one of my games. That's where I met her," he said.

A year later the two were married and Reyes' baseball career took from Fort Wayne to the west coast.

Now, the couple is returning to Cleveland.

"When I got the news, the first thing I tell her was like 'it's crazy, we're going back from where we started.' Cleveland is very special for me and I know I'm going to have a lot of love for this city."

The Indians acquired Reyes from the San Diego Padres as part of a three-team trade. The Tribe sent pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati and acquired Reds’ outfielder Yasiel Puig and pitcher Scott Moss; and Padres' pitcher Logan Allen and third baseman Victor Nova, as well as Reyes.

