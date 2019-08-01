Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Indians watches his team play against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on July 4, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)
Indians manager Terry Francona undergoes minor eye surgery
CLEVELAND– Indians manager underwent a minor procedure on his eye.
It’s unclear if he will manage the team against the Houston Astros Thursday night.
It’s the Tribe’s first game with their two new additions. Yasiel Puig will play right field and bat fourth, while Franmil Reyes will bat sixth as the designated hitter.