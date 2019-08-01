I-Team: New push to shut down Linndale speed cameras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINNDALE, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a new push to shut down the most notorious traffic cameras in Northeast Ohio, the cameras in Linndale helping that town haul in big bucks from tickets and fines from drivers like you.

Now, former local police officer Rob Slattery is trying something never done before.

The I-Team has shown you Linndale pulls in about a million dollars a year from the traffic camera tickets, and the police department is looking into having officers use portable cameras and generate even more tickets.

By law, Linndale has to have signs certain distances from the cameras warning drivers of traffic cameras ahead.

Rob Slattery noticed one sign over the border in Brooklyn. So he has started a petition drive to get Brooklyn leaders to take down that sign -- maybe force Linndale to turn off the cameras.

Slattery told the I-Team, "And we can present this to the (Brooklyn) mayor and city council and ask that they remove this sign. I'm hoping that with the requirements that Linndale has giving warnings using signage that they won’t be able to use that camera..”

So what's the law say about signs warning you of traffic cameras ahead? Not a simple answer. The I-Team asked the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, and we got a printout of the law. It spells out rules for where the signs should go up. And it spells out exceptions.

We went to Brooklyn City Hall, but the mayor was not there for us to ask about the Linndale sign on Brooklyn property.

Meantime, Linndale Law Director Rich Neff emailed us, saying, “If neighboring communities make contact, Linndale will communicate directly with them.”

Rob Slattery is determined, going after the cameras.

He said,"They should get rid of 'em." He added, "These traffic cameras have been a pain in everybody's side. They allegedly have been installed for traffic safety."

The I-Team has shown you before, just one accident has been recorded since 2016 at the intersection with the traffic cameras in Linndale, and that was a truck that got stuck under a bridge.

This comes as State Representative Tom Patton is pushing a number of pieces of legislation that would wipe out the Linndale cameras.

And it comes, with multiple court battles over the traffic cameras, in general, in Ohio.

