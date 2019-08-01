Fox Recipe Box: Fried Green Tomato Caprese

Fried Green Tomato Caprese
1 large green tomato, cleaned and sliced into four 1/2-inch slices Salt Pepper
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon cayanne pepper
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup honey
2 slices fresh mozzarella
Basil leaves, torn
Season tomatoes with salt and pepper. Placed seasoned tomatoes in a shallow bowl and pour in buttermilk. Soak tomatoes for about 15 minutes.
Combine cornmeal, flour, onion powder, garlic powder and cayenne in a separate shallow bowl. Whisk well. Dredge tomatoes in cornmeal mixture and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, add balsamic vinegar and honey. Heat saucepan over medium heat until mixture has reduced, stirring often.
Set aside to thicken.
Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat. When oil is hot, slowly add battered tomatoes. Fry tomatoes for about 1 minute on each side. When crisp and golden brown, remove tomatoes and place on a plate covered with a paper towel.
Assemble Caprese by placing one slice of mozzarella between two tomatoes on each plate. Drizzle each plate with balsamic glaze and top with torn basil.
Yield 2 servings