Fox Recipe Box: Fried Green Tomato Caprese

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

1 large green tomato, cleaned and sliced into four 1/2-inch slices Salt Pepper

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayanne pepper

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup honey

2 slices fresh mozzarella

Basil leaves, torn

Season tomatoes with salt and pepper. Placed seasoned tomatoes in a shallow bowl and pour in buttermilk. Soak tomatoes for about 15 minutes.

Combine cornmeal, flour, onion powder, garlic powder and cayenne in a separate shallow bowl. Whisk well. Dredge tomatoes in cornmeal mixture and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, add balsamic vinegar and honey. Heat saucepan over medium heat until mixture has reduced, stirring often.

Set aside to thicken.

Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat. When oil is hot, slowly add battered tomatoes. Fry tomatoes for about 1 minute on each side. When crisp and golden brown, remove tomatoes and place on a plate covered with a paper towel.

Assemble Caprese by placing one slice of mozzarella between two tomatoes on each plate. Drizzle each plate with balsamic glaze and top with torn basil.

Yield 2 servings