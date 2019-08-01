Fox Recipe Box: Fried Green Tomato Caprese

Posted 7:10 am, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09AM, August 1, 2019

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

1 large green tomato, cleaned and sliced into four 1/2-inch slices Salt Pepper
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon cayanne pepper
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup honey
2 slices fresh mozzarella
Basil leaves, torn

Season tomatoes with salt and pepper. Placed seasoned tomatoes in a shallow bowl and pour in buttermilk. Soak tomatoes for about 15 minutes.

Combine cornmeal, flour, onion powder, garlic powder and cayenne in a separate shallow bowl. Whisk well. Dredge tomatoes in cornmeal mixture and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, add balsamic vinegar and honey. Heat saucepan over medium heat until mixture has reduced, stirring often.

Set aside to thicken.

Heat oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium high heat. When oil is hot, slowly add battered tomatoes. Fry tomatoes for about 1 minute on each side. When crisp and golden brown, remove tomatoes and place on a plate covered with a paper towel.

Assemble Caprese by placing one slice of mozzarella between two tomatoes on each plate. Drizzle each plate with balsamic glaze and top with torn basil.

Yield 2 servings

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.