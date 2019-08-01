× Football season officially kicks off in Northeast Ohio with Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, Ohio — The 100th season of the NFL kicked off Thursday night in Canton with the Hall of Fame Game featuring the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons.

The game was held in Canton at the Pro-Football Hall of Fame. It is the first pre-season game of the year.

Since its inception in 1962, there have been 162 members of the Hall of Fame who have either played or coached in a Hall of Fame Game.

The Hall of Fame Game kicks off Hall of Fame weekend which includes a parade on Saturday morning and the Enshrinement Ceremony later that evening on the front steps of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The Class of 2019 includes Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.

