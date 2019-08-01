First responders deliver baby on sidewalk in front of family’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON, Ohio -- A New London family has a healthy baby boy named Adrien thanks to first responders who made the special delivery on the sidewalk in front of the family's home.

"I didn't know what to expect when I got on scene," said Officer Jacob Johnson. "I thought, you know, maybe she was just having contractions but she was going into labor when we got there. It was an experience; it went so fast."

Officers say they were dispatched to assist a pregnant woman in distress not realizing how quickly the baby would arrive. The entire birth was captured on body camera. According to the police chief, Michael Marko, the baby was born just past 12:30 a.m. Monday.

"The head was already coming out at that time and one of the medics immediately went down and started cradling the head and it just popped right out," said Officer Ingraham.

Officers Johnson and Ingraham say although they are trained for emergencies like this one, it was a relief to witness the fast arrival of what they described as volunteer medics.

"Very proud of them. They showed a great deal of professionalism and a great deal of compassion to mom," said Chief Marko.

Their compassion on display Thursday when the officers visited the family at their home.

"It's amazing how God does great things, you know, in this world, you know; it's just beautiful," said mother Brianna Kosic.

Kosic says baby Adrien, her third child, is well and they were looking forward to picking him up from the hospital Thursday.