Edgewater and Huntington beaches back open after day of dangerous currents

CLEVELAND– Edgewater Beach and Huntington Beach were back open Thursday morning.

The Cleveland Metroparks closed the beaches, located in Cleveland and Bay Village, to swimmers on Wednesday because of hazardous rip currents.

The water quality, including E. coli levels, are considered good and acceptable for swimming at both, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Water levels on Lake Erie remain extremely high with some areas 14 inches above normal.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has responded to more than 70 drownings on the Great Lakes so far this year. Five of them were in the Marblehead, Port Clinton, Sandusky and Huron areas.