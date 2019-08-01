× Downtown Willoughby Vegan Stroll 2019

The restaurants in DTW do all kinds of fun crawls, strolls and food tastings. This year, we are adding a brand new event and it’s all about being vegan. Each location will offer a specific dish that is vegan. Your ticket price includes the sample at each participating location.

Buy your tickets here!

SOUVENIR – Everyone gets a set of reusable utensils so you no longer need to get single use plastic ware when you grab food to go.

There will be some drink specials offered to those that are wearing wristbands where you’ll get a special rate for being a ticket holder.

BALLANTINE

Pineapple Curry Fried Rice

DRINK SPECIAL : Van Monster pilsner $3 Ticket Holders | $5 Non Ticket Holders

SOL

Vegan chorizo black bean and quinoa taquitos with spicy vegan aioli

FRANK & TONY’S

Vegan Pizza- Simple take on our famous pizza. Fresh made dough, our tomato & herb sauce, veggies piled high and topped with Vegan Mozzarella cheese.

DRINK SPECIAL : Swedish strawberry lemonade $3 Ticket Holders / $5 Non Ticket Holders

FIONNA’S

Mitchells Vegan Salted Caramel Pecan & Chocolate Ice Cream

DRINK SPECIAL : Rock Melon Lemonade $2 Ticket Holders | $4 Non Ticket Holders

CHAGRIN RIVER DINER

Vegan slider: black bean hummus patty with peppers, onions, and garlic. topped with vegan cheese and served on a toasted vegan bun.

DRINK SPECIAL: homemade ginger ale.

WILLOUGHBY BREWING CO – Wegan broccoli cashew alfredo pasta DRINK SPECIAL – Summer Sangria $4 Ticket Holders / $5 Non Ticket Holders

BARRIO

Miso Glazed Barbacoa Pulled Soy, Apple Bok Choy Slaw, Gooseberry Salsa Verde, Tahini Cashew Crema, Corn Soft Tortilla