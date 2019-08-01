Denver hotel celebrates National Dog Day with ‘puppies and prosecco’ room service special

DENVER, Colo. — Attention wine and dog lovers! A Colorado hotel wants you to have a a dog-gone good time celebrating National Dog Day.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Denver is offering a special promotion which allows guests to book the “Puppies and Prosecco” Package during luxury suite stays.

From August 23 to August 26 guests can order their own “private puppy party” with dogs from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, a no-kill shelter. The package comes complete with prosecco and light snacks from an Italian restaurant in the area.

The package costs roughly $1,200. Half of the proceeds will benefit the shelter.

Additionally, each puppy involved in the program is currently up for adoption, so if you fall in love with one, you can give them a furever home right on the spot.

You can call (800) 990-1303 to book your reservation or visit the hotel’s website for more information.