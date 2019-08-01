× Cleveland police search for missing and endangered high school student

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a high school student was reported missing.

Jermaine Strozier Jr. called his father early Thursday morning and told him he was hiding in the bathroom of a house after being assaulted, according to the police report. The 18-year-old said he didn’t know where he was. Several attempts to call and text him after were unsuccessful.

Strozier, a senior at Cleveland High School for Digital Arts, is 5 foot 7 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a burgundy shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.