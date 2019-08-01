Cleveland police search for missing and endangered high school student

Posted 9:56 am, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, August 1, 2019

Jermaine Strozier Jr. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a high school student was reported missing.

Jermaine Strozier Jr. called his father early Thursday morning and told him he was hiding in the bathroom of a house after being assaulted, according to the police report. The 18-year-old said he didn’t know where he was. Several attempts to call and text him after were unsuccessful.

Strozier, a senior at Cleveland High School for Digital Arts, is 5 foot 7 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a burgundy shirt and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.