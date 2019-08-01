Cedar Point revamping attraction for HalloWeekends

SANDUSKY, Ohio– One of the attractions during Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is getting a makeover.

The amusement park’s website described “CornStalkers II: Revenge of the Pumpkin Heads:”

“Just when you thought walking through the dark and foggy corn field was spooky enough, it gets worse! Demented pumpkin heads, along with farmers, animals and living corn stalks, are doing everything they can to terrorize and spook you into never coming back again.”

It’ll be located in the new Frontier Trail.

HalloWeekends, Cedar Point’s Halloween festival with family activities during the day and scary stuff at night, returns this fall.

