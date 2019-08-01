Cats removed from elderly woman’s Garfield Heights property being treated, evaluated

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cats removed from the property of an elderly Garfield Heights woman will be evaluated and treated Thursday.

The animals will also be spayed and neutered at Stautzenberger College.

So far, three kittens and one large orange male cat have been taken from the home.. Additional trapping will take place Thursday morning, and any additional trapped cats will be brought to the facility for evaluation.

They will then be placed in barns, foster homes or available for adoption.

Last week, Nancy Segula, 79, was sentenced by a magistrate to 10 days in jail for contempt of court. The sentence came after she repeatedly violated the terms of her probation by illegally feeding the stray cats at home.

Segula has been cited three times since 2015 for animal violations stemming from neighbor complaints.

Following news coverage of Segula’s sentence, Judge Jennifer Weiler scheduled a new hearing for August 6 to review the case before Segula was set to report to jail.

