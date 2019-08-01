Brunswick High School band director accused of texting students placed on leave

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– Brunswick High School band director Jay Wardeska has been placed on leave.

Brunswick City Schools said it is investigating allegations that he violated guidelines against contacting students on social media and text.

“Our students’ safety and comfort is our top priority and among our guidelines to assure that safety is requiring all teachers and staff to contact students and parents electronically only by using our school email system. We take that guideline very seriously, to protect our students, parents and teachers,” said Kathleen Verhest, the school district’s superintendent.

“We have leadership in place for our band programs while we conduct this investigation, and all of our band activities are going forward.”

FOX 8 News contacted Brunswick police and found they are not currently investigating Wardeska.