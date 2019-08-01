Bank robbery suspect who wrote demand note on BMV document arrested

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

CLEVELAND– The man accused of robbing a bank in Cleveland this week has been arrested.

Michael Harrell, 54, held up the U.S. Bank on Euclid Avenue on Monday, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said.

Investigators quickly identified him because he wrote his demand note on a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, complete with his name and address.

FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson said the teller was stunned and even referred to him as Michael during the robbery. Surveillance video confirmed it was Harrell.

