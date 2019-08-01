4-year-old West Virginia girl who was believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ found safe

WEST VIRGINIA — A four-year-old girl who was the focus of an Amber Alert in West Virginia has been found safe, West Virginia State police confirmed on Thursday.

Gracelynn Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont on July 6.

Authorities believed she was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, 26.

On Thursday, the US Marshals said Gracelynn was rescued and Hetrick was apprehended. They were both found in Texas.

The US Marshals Service said the child appeared to be in good health, and is in the care of child protective services.