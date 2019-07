Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- A woman crashed her car and hit a police cruiser in Euclid early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to East 214th Street at about 2:30 a.m. for a disturbance.

Police said a 70-year-old woman hit a tree and flipped her car over. As it came crashing down, it hit a police cruiser.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two police officers were not hurt.