VIDEO: Woman, 65, Tased following short pursuit after refusing to sign ticket

CASHION, Oklahoma — Instead of signing a ticket for a broken tail light that would have cost her $80, an Oklahoma woman is now facing serious charges including assault on a police officer.

Police body cam video obtained by KOCO in Oklahoma City showed Debra Hamil’s interaction with the officer that pulled her over.

“So you don’t even give a warning for something like this?” Hamil asked.

“I’m not going to give you a warning for something you’ve been driving around for six months with,” the officer responded.

When the officer asked Hamil to sign her ticket, she refused.

“I don’t think I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable,” she said.

That’s when the officer asked her several times to step out of the vehicle. She drove off, leading him on a short pursuit.

Hamil stopped in a parking lot and the officer approached with his gun drawn. The video showed her continue to resist. That’s when the officer dragged her out of her truck. She started kicking him as he tried to get her to put her hands behind her back.

That’s when he used his Taser.

Once she was taken into custody, Hamil tried to explain why she reacted the way she did.

“Yeah, I did try to kick you because I’m a country girl,” she said. “Because I did not like being thrown on the ground.”

She is now facing a felony charge of assaulting a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, KOCO reported.