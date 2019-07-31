Video shows ATM smash-and-grab at Akron store

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released video of a smash-and-grab robbery on Wednesday.

The crime happened at the Circle K on Triplett Boulevard at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said three males drove a minivan through the front doors and loaded the ATM into the vehicle. The suspects drove to a parking lot on Massillon Road, where they got into a Silver Chevrolet Suburban and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.