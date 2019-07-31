Stand Up to Cancer at FOX 8 FOX Trot: Life-saving research going on in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 FOX Trot is coming up very soon. This year, we are running to benefit our friends at Stand Up to Cancer.

The organization helps people with all types of cancers all around the country. Part of that is because of research going on right here in Cleveland.

The 7th annual FOX 8 FOX Trot, presented by your Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, is Sunday, August 25 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. All proceeds will go to Stand Up to Cancer.

Standard registration gets you into the 5k run or the 1-mile walk and a free shirt.

With premium registration, you'll also receive a FOX Trot pullover jacket and an entry for the grand prize raffle.

We also encourage you to show your support on social media. You can create your own sign to show your support for a loved one battling cancer by downloading a sign, here.

Be sure to use the hashtags #IStandUpFor and #FOX8FOXTrot

