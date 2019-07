× Sandusky county sheriff issues alert for two missing girls

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Sandusky County Sheriff is alerting the public about two missing girls.

Both are missing from Ballville Township. The sheriff says both may still be in the area.

Lauren Robles has black hair with blue tint. She has brown eyes and is about 5’7″ and 105 lbs.

Rayne Kowpak has long, wavy, sandy-colored hair, bluish-green eyes and freckles.

She is 5’3″ and weighs 100 lbs.

If you can help, call (419)332-2613.

