Pop-up bar with more than 1 million Legos coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A pop-up bar, with more than 1 million Lego bricks, is coming to Cleveland next year.

The Brick Bar will be in town April 17 and April 18, 2020. It features sculptures, building competitions and table tennis on a table made of 22,000 bricks.

There are a limited number of tickets so people are encouraged to register online here.

Tickets for the event in Cincinnati later this year are already on sale. Prices range from $15 to $25, plus fees.