Police in Pennsylvania say baby was abandoned on porch with umbilical cord still attached

UPPER DARBY, Penn. — Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, are trying to locate the parents of a newborn girl who was found abandoned on someone’s porch on Tuesday.

According to ABC News, the infant’s umbilical cord was still attached, and the baby girl was wrapped in a blanket.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood told ABC News, “Thank God the baby is OK. But to put a (roughly) 6-hour-old child on a porch wrapped in a blanket is insane, in my opinion. It was 93 degrees yesterday.”

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today. WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need. Mom, if you’re reading this, call us. Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

Police posted on social media Tuesday, “This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today.

WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they desperately need.

Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.” Anyone with information is asked to call 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org. In the meantime, police said they are receiving a lot of calls from people wanting information on how to adopt the baby. They said they do not have information on that; they are investigating who abandoned the infant.