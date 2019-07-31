Photos: ‘Land spouts’ form over Stark County

Posted 3:22 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:38PM, July 31, 2019

ALLIANCE, Ohio– Conditions in the atmosphere caused weak, brief funnels Wednesday afternoon in Stark County, the National Weather Service said.

These “land spouts” formed as a scattered storms moved across the area.

“These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph,” the NWS said.

If a funnel approaches, move indoors.

There is a special weather statement in effect for Stark, Trumbull, Portage, Mahoning, Geauga and Ashtabula counties because of these conditions.

