Photos: ‘Land spouts’ form over Stark County

ALLIANCE, Ohio– Conditions in the atmosphere caused weak, brief funnels Wednesday afternoon in Stark County, the National Weather Service said.

These “land spouts” formed as a scattered storms moved across the area.

“These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph,” the NWS said.

If a funnel approaches, move indoors.

There is a special weather statement in effect for Stark, Trumbull, Portage, Mahoning, Geauga and Ashtabula counties because of these conditions.