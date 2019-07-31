New program offers free rides to appointments for cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--One-of-a-kind transportation at your front door.

Stephanie McKire is currently battling breast cancer and is one of the first patients to sign up for free rides through an organization called GoRide Health.

"I think it's going to help out because I do have additional surgery scheduled in the future. And it's just a comfort to know that's one thing I don't have to worry about is how I'm going to get back and forth," McKire said.

GoRide Health CEO Minynag Jiang is in Cleveland this week, meeting with RTA and health agencies, like Ford Warriors in Pink and Susan G. Komen, spreading the word that they are here and taking on new clients, no matter the age or ailment.

"We actually serve the elderly, people with limited disabilities, those who are socio-economically disadvantaged and can't afford transportation. We partner with cities, and health insurance companies and hospitals to do that," Jiang said.

But what makes GoRide different from similar transportation companies?

"We have brand new vehicles. We use transits that Ford sponsors and we're part of Ford Motor Company’s so the vehicles are very nice."

They use on-emergency vehicles that are wheelchair accessible with professionally-trained drivers behind the wheel.

It's a huge relief for patients and families, currently in the biggest battles of their lives.

"I may not be feeling well upon coming from the doctors office. And just being able to focus on taking care of myself, instead of the logistics, so it's really gonna provide some comfort," McKire

GoRide is currently operating here Cleveland, Dayton, Toledo Cincinnati and Detroit.

Ford Warriors in Pink and GoRide will be offering unlimited rides to breast cancer patients, free of charge, to medical appointments and pharmacies through the end of the year. Patients can also bring a companion, if needed.

