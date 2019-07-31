NASA discovers 3 new planets; 1 potentially habitable ‘super Earth’



NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite has discovered three new planets, all of which orbit the same star.

The star they orbit is smaller and cooler than the sun.

2 of the planets are believed to be similar to Neptune at 260 degrees Fahrenheit, but one is considered potentially habitable.

Right now, it’s called GJ 357 d and is also being referred to as a super Earth.

“This is exciting, as this is humanity’s first nearby super-Earth that could harbor life – uncovered with help from TESS, our small, mighty mission with a huge reach,” said Cornell’s Lisa Kaltenegger, associate professor of astronomy, director of Cornell’s Carl Sagan Institute and a member of the TESS science team.

It’s about 31 light-years away.

And much hotter than earth, at about 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

“If GJ 357 d were to show signs of life, it would be at the top of everyone’s travel list – and we could answer a 1,000-year-old question on whether we are alone in the cosmos,” Kaltenegger said.