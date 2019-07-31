Man receives hundreds of job offers after handing out resumes on the side of the road

Posted 9:07 am, July 31, 2019


PHOENIX, Arizona – Some believe you make your own destiny.

Patrick Hoagland used that approach when he was laid off.

He stood on the side of the road in 110 degree heat to hand out his resume.

According to KTAR, Melissa DiGianfilippo, who owns a marketing and PR company, shared his information on her social media counts and hundreds of job offers came in.

KAKE reports Hoagland narrowed the offers down and has already started his new job.

