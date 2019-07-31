Lower humidity on the way; sunny Wednesday with highs around 80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rain and thunder over Lake Erie may cause problems for some people this morning on the shoreline.

A cold front will move through Northeast Ohio by noon.

The main effect we'll feel from it is a drop in humidity, but temperatures will remain about the same. It takes some time for the humidity to clear out. It will be most noticeable Thursday night and Friday.

There will be some spotty showers and rumbles of thunder with it.

Wednesday will be party sunny with highs in the 80s.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

