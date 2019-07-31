× It’s official: Trevor Bauer goes to Reds; Indians acquire Yasiel Puig, Franmil Reyes and more

CLEVELAND– The Indians officially announced a three-team trade that sent Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati and gave Cleveland’s offense a significant boost.

The Tribe acquired Reds’ outfielder Yasiel Puig and pitcher Scott Moss; and Padres’ outfield Franmil Reyes, pitcher Logan Allen and third baseman Victor Nova.

“We appreciate Trevor’s contributions to the organization in his time with us and while it’s never easy to part with a player of his caliber, we feel we’ve traded from an area of depth to help bolster our Major League club for this year and the foreseeable future,” said Chris Antonetti, Indians president, in a news release on Wednesday.

“In Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig, we’ve acquired a pair of right-handed hitting power bats we expect to impact our lineup immediately. We’re also excited to add Logan Allen, a rising left-handed starting pitcher prospect who made his MLB debut this year.”

Puig, 28, and Reyes, 24, are the first pair of 20-home run hitters acquired by a club within the same trade. Reyes, who is batting .255 with 27 homers, is under club control through 2024.

Allen, who’s considered a top 100 prospect in the league, made eight appearances for San Diego this season. In his major league debut, he threw seven scoreless innings with three hits and five strikeouts.

