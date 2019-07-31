Internet mystery: Keys found in Oregon lead to Cleveland

BONNY SLOPE PARK, Oregon — A set of keys said to be found at a park in Oregon have sparked a big mystery on the internet.

A person who goes by AbsolutValu on Reddit, posted a picture of a Ford key with an engraved fob with the date of July 31, 2019 and a set of coordinates. The picture was posted on July 30, 2019.

According to the post, the keys were found at Bonny Slope Park in Oregon.

The coordinates lead to Arconic Contractors off of Harvard Avenue in Cleveland.

Nobody is sure what it means, but more than a thousand people have commented on the post with their theories.

“Maybe some sort of weird wedding invitation?” wrote Mamalogic3.

Another user guessed: “The date and coordinates mark the time and location where a Ford F-150 will be left and there will be a lockbox in the truck bed that the other key opens and in the box is $50,000 in cash.”

But IfNoOneElseWill had a more mundane theory, “These are keys belonging to a person who recently moved to Oregon from Ohio because they switched jobs from Arconic Aluminum and started working at Toro Aluminum which is only 10 or so miles away from Bonny park. The fob was made by one of the machinists at Arconic and has the date the key owner was supposed to leave. They are in Oregon now because Arconic let them go before the actual termination date letting them use their accumulated vacation and sick days.”