I-Team: Video shows moment Hopkins Airport Security chief resigned

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained Hopkins Airport video from the moment the security manager abruptly resigned, and it shows him being walked out by another airport official.

Howard Phillips resigned weeks ago and Tuesday, the I-Team reviewed his resignation letter. It cited a “lack of support” for keeping Hopkins in line with guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration.

In recent months, the I-Team has revealed a series of security breaches.

The video of Howard Phillips being walked out shows an airport official with him leaving a back hallway and even walking through the public area of the terminal.

When we had heard about Phillips being walked out like this, city hall said that was not unusual for someone who had suddenly resigned.

At the same, a city spokesman and the mayor both told FOX 8 they had no idea why Howard Phillips suddenly resigned as security manager, yet we now see his resignation letter lists specific reasons.

The I-Team also reviewed his personnel file. It includes no mention of any discipline and no mention of any recent security breaches or letters of investigation sent to Cleveland City Hall or Hopkins Airport.

We’ve reported security breaches including a drunk driver crashing through a fence and going onto the airfield in an incident that went unnoticed for hours.

We also saw a man climb a fence to get into a secure area.

And two city officials were disciplined for bypassing airport checkpoints.

