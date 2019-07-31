How’s the Fox 8 Garden growing? AJ Petitti gives the team an update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Gardens all over Northeast Ohio, including the Fox 8 garden, are starting to produce lots of fresh veggies, herbs and fruit. This is the 6th year Petitti Garden Centers has grown a garden at Fox 8 and this year we planted 'celebrity crops' for Wayne, Kristi and Stefani.

Fox 8's Scott Sabol brought the anchors down to the garden to check in with AJ Petitti and see how the crops are doing. The Petitti team summed up the progress report:

Wayne’s Carrots

A friendly neighborhood rabbit is munching on the plants, indicating stronger fortifications will be needed next year, but the carrots are nonetheless coming along well.

Kristi’s Tomatoes

They’re starting to ripen now, so it’s important to continue feeding the plants with Tomato-tone (and generally feed your other vegetables with Garden-tone or Plant-tone). The tomatoes did experience a White Fly infestation and were quickly treated with Captain Jacks Dead Bug Brew, which cleared up the problem safely and organically.

Stefani’s Basil

The basil and herbs are growing fast and furiously. As is the case for all herbs, it’s important to continually harvest and never let the plant set flower or go to seed (which brings on hardened foliage and a bitter taste, and/or informs the plant to shut down for the season). If seeing flowers or flower buds, pinch those off! Continual harvesting of leaves ensures the plant will continue to grow fresh, tender leaves for your enjoyment throughout the entire season.