Former Indians pitcher Trevor Speaks out for the first time after being traded

CLEVELAND -- For the first time since being traded to the Cincinnati Reds, former Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is speaking out about the deal that sent him down interstate 71.

It doesn't happen very often following a trade, but Bauer was at Progressive Field Wednesday night watching his former team take on the Houston Astros before heading to Cincinnati to join his new team.

Bauer was traded Tuesday in a three-team deal that brought Yasiel Puig, Franmil Reyes and three other players to the Indians.

Bauer met with the media Wednesday and disclosed that he has been pitching with an assortment of injuries all season including a partially torn ankle ligament and back spasms.

Bauer was asked what his legacy will be as he leaves town to begin a new chapter.

"What I would like to be known as is someone who was true to himself and passionate about the game," Bauer said. "I tried to help as many as I can in my time here and tried to move things forward, make peoples' lives around me better, make the game better. Am I perfect? No, far from it."

However, this won't be the final time we hear from Bauer. He said he has a video message coming for the fans now that he is a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

