Family speaks out ahead of 16-year-old shooting victim’s funeral

LORAIN, Ohio -- The family of a Lorain teen shooting victim will bury the 16-year-old boy Thursday morning.

“He was our world. It’s so hard to lose him and it still seems unreal to this day,” said Nicole Cromer, aunt.

It’s been almost one week since 16-year-old Eduardo Aaron Vasquez of Lorain was shot to death while hanging out with friends in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Cromer still has so many questions.

“We want to know why it happened, what led up to it, was he targeted?” said Cromer.

Tuesday, two men were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Lorain Police issued arrest warrants for 20-year-old Benjamin Decost and 21-year-old Dale Johnson for complicity to felonious assault.

“It was a good relief but I don’t think I will ever find peace until I know they have whoever had this in custody and charged with murder. He was just a boy, only 16,” said Cromer.

Vasquez was headed into his junior year at Summit Academy in Lorain.

Cromer affectionately called him Bubby and says he loved fishing and video games and spending time with family most of all.

The family will have a viewing Thursday morning and then the funeral at 1 p.m.

Donations for the funeral can be made here.

