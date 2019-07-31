Family searches for answers after 58-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are searching for a hit-and-run driver, while the victim’s family searches for answers of their own. A 58-year-old Tremont man was walking across West 25th Street over the weekend when he was struck by a car and killed.

"My brother didn't deserve to die like that, someone just hit him and leave and not even care," said Loretta Dinger.

Her brother, Richard Dubaniewicz, was struck and killed by a car, while he was crossing West 25th Street on Clark Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

"It's terrible that somebody would do that, run him over like garbage…this is why we got crosswalks to walk across there and have the right of way," said the victim’s brother-in-law, George Dinger.

Cleveland police say Dubaniewicz was walking in the marked crosswalk, with the pedestrian walk sign activated. They say 2009 Chevy Malibu speeding northbound on West 25th, struck him, knocking him into a yellow Saturn Sky that was stopped at the intersection, then kept going.

"Why didn't they just stop, I mean, this is somebody's loved one, he had nieces and nephews and no more holidays, no more nothing for him now, he's gone," said George Dinger.

Police say the Malibu continued until it crashed into a 2004 Cadillac a few blocks away and the two people inside jumped out and ran.

Tuesday, investigators issued an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Aarron Stallworth.

The document reveals that Stallworth was driving his girlfriend's car. She told police she ran because he had assaulted her and she was scared and wanted to get away.

"My brother was very good hearted and he cared about everybody," said Loretta Dinger.

Dinger says Dubaniewicz lived with another sister, who became concerned when he did not return home.

"That night when we was watching tv, we heard about a guy in his middle 50s getting hit by a car and that's when my wife said she hopes it wasn't her brother Richard," said the brother-in-law.

Tuesday, they learned it was Dubaniewicz.

"Why go that fast or whatever to run the light? Should've just stopped," asked George.

"Turn yourself in and take responsibility for what you did," the victim’s sister pleaded.

Dubaniewicz did not have insurance. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

Continuing coverage, here.