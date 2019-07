× Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 60-year-old man with Parkinson’s

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Dale Taddie.

Taddie suffers from Parkinson’s Disease and has not taken his medication, according to a press release.

Taddie left his home on Woodworth Avenue in Painesville around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If you see him, call 911.

