No swimming at Edgewater, Huntington beaches because of dangerous currents

Posted 12:57 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 01:13PM, July 31, 2019

CLEVELAND– Edgewater Beach in Cleveland and Huntington Beach in Bay Village are closed to swimmers on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Metroparks said high waves and dangerous currents contributed to the closures.

E. coli bacterial levels are estimated to exceed water quality standards at Edgewater, making it unacceptable for swimming, according to U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The Cleveland Metroparks has Villa Angela Beach marked as open, but there is an advisory for E. coli levels.

