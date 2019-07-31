Dig This: How to attract butterflies, hummingbirds + bees to your yard (plus help the environment)

CLEVELAND, Oh -- AJ Petitti is crazy about pollinators! Not only do they attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees to our yards, the pretty plants are important for sustaining our food supply. Fox 8's Scott Sabol learned more about Pollinator Gardening from AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers.
The Petitti team compiled a list of 8 Perennials and 1 Annual that are a great fit for pollinator gardening in Northeast Ohio:
PERENNIALS
Shasta Daisy – Offers strong deer resistance and long bloom time
Sedum – Flowers in the fall with bright pink and rose-colored blooms
Butterfly Bush – Also known as Buddleia, reblooms summer through fall
Agastache – Offers a great minty fragrance in addition to flowers
Monarda – Also known as Bee Balm, offers a minty fragrance and newer varieties
are resistant to powdery mildew
Beard Tongue – Also known as Penstemon, blooms deep, trumpet-shaped flowers that hummingbirds enjoy
Yarrow – Also known as Achillea, begins blooming early spring and continues through fall;
great deer resistance and color options
Coreopsis – A delicate but tough flowers that begins blooming early spring and continues through fall
ANNUAL
Lantana – NE Ohio gardener favorite – bullet proof for deer, disease resistant, annual with flower power
PLANTING TIP Plant in groups of 3 at minimum to create a solid visual statement!