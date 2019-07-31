Dig This: How to attract butterflies, hummingbirds + bees to your yard (plus help the environment)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- AJ Petitti is crazy about pollinators! Not only do they attract butterflies, hummingbirds and bees to our yards, the pretty plants are important for sustaining our food supply. Fox 8's Scott Sabol learned more about Pollinator Gardening from AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers.

The Petitti team compiled a list of 8 Perennials and 1 Annual that are a great fit for pollinator gardening in Northeast Ohio:

PERENNIALS

Shasta Daisy – Offers strong deer resistance and long bloom time

Sedum – Flowers in the fall with bright pink and rose-colored blooms

Butterfly Bush – Also known as Buddleia, reblooms summer through fall

Agastache – Offers a great minty fragrance in addition to flowers

Monarda – Also known as Bee Balm, offers a minty fragrance and newer varieties

are resistant to powdery mildew

Beard Tongue – Also known as Penstemon, blooms deep, trumpet-shaped flowers that hummingbirds enjoy

Yarrow – Also known as Achillea, begins blooming early spring and continues through fall;

great deer resistance and color options

Coreopsis – A delicate but tough flowers that begins blooming early spring and continues through fall

ANNUAL

Lantana – NE Ohio gardener favorite – bullet proof for deer, disease resistant, annual with flower power

PLANTING TIP Plant in groups of 3 at minimum to create a solid visual statement!