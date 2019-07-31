Convicted child molester beaten to death by cellmate at Florida jail, officials say

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted child molester was reportedly beaten to death by his cellmate this week.

According to First Coast News, Paul Dixon, 43, has been charged with second degree murder for killing David Oseas Ramirez, 56.

Officials said it happened at the Duval County Detention Facility on Tuesday morning.

The TV outlet was able to independently confirm Ramirez’ identity through a records check.

According to court documents, he was serving life in jail for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old.

Dixon was serving a life sentence for first degree murder.