Cleveland police search for missing 58-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 58-year-old woman.

On Wednesday police were called to the 1700 block of Cliffview Road around 12:50 p.m. to do a welfare check on Cynthia McClain Freeman, according to a missing persons report.

When police arrived to the residence they were greeted by Freeman’s co-worker, who had requested the welfare check.

The co-worker told authorities she has not seen Freeman since Monday around 5:30 p.m. The co-worker says Freeman’s last words to her were “I will see you tomorrow.” Her cell phone has been turned off and Freeman has not been seen or heard from since.

Freeman’s sister told police they had plans to meet up Monday evening but Freeman never showed or called to cancel.

Police also spoke to Freeman’s husband who said she occasionally visits Euclid Beach Park and has friends in the Cleveland and Garfield Heights area.

Freeman is 5’10” tall and weighs 260 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue coat, navy blue pants and a white shirt.

The whereabouts of her vehicle, a blue 2015 Kia Optima with Ohio license plate FPJ5151, are also unknown.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s disappearance is asked to contact Cleveland police.