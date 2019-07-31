Calling all pups! Pinecrest needs help breaking Guinness World Record for number of dogs in a photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio -- Attention: Dog owners!

You and your pups have the chance to break a world record Saturday at the first Pawsitively Pinecrest event in Orange Village.

The event features a Canine Carnival with tons of activities for people and pups. But it also involves an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest dog photo shoot. The current record is 123 dogs, and organizers say preregistration numbers are looking pretty promising that the record will be broken Saturday.

The Pawsitivly Pinecrest event runs from noon to 5 p.m.

To qualify a dog for the world record attempt, owners must register online in advance. Participating dogs must be at least one year old.

When dogs arrive in Pinecrest's Central Park, each pup will be individually photographed. Then at 4:30 p.m., all dogs participating for the record will take part in a group photo on the Central Park lawn.

Plus, a group of famous four-legged Instagram stars from the Cleveland area will be on site to participate and meet other pups. Charlie and Oliver, Murphy Floyd, Luna and Wyatt.

And while everyone is waiting for the record attempt, the Canine Carnival will feature on-site dog adoptions involving The Sanctuary for Senior Dogs and Buckeye Bulldog Rescue. There will be a doggie playground, pet caricaturist, doggie dessert stations and vendors with pet merchandise, services and giveaways.

